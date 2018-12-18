Police on Long Island are investigating after a dead body was found behind a community center.Detectives are on the scene in Inwood, where the corpse was discovered behind the Five Towns Community Center at 270 Lawrence Avenue.The body was lying face up in a small wooded area adjacent to and behind the community center.Sources confirm the body was a young man in his late teens who was shot and stabbed to death.Police are still attempting to identify him, and at this point, the motive is unknown.Crime scene investigators are scouring the area for clues.The center appears to be open and unaffected by the investigation.The acting executive director of the community center refused to comment, except to say, "It's a sad day for the center."----------