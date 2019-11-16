Young woman dies from multiple stab wounds in Queens

By Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a young woman was fatally stabbed in Queens Friday night.

Police say a woman in her late teens was found on a sidewalk on 166th Street in South Jamaica with multiple stab wounds.

Police say that there were reports of a dispute but details of the fight are not yet known.

The victim was transported to Jamaica Hospital where she was pronounced dead. She has not been identified at this time.

No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

