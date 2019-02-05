A woman's body was found alongside a Connecticut road, and police are investigating the death as a homicide.Highway workers found the body around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, about 10 to 15 feet off Glenville Road in Greenwich.Police said the body appears to belong to a female who was between 18 and 30 years old.The medical examiner was working to determine the victim's identity and cause of death, but police said they are conducting an active homicide investigation."We have no doubt that there was a homicide involved," Greenwich police Captain Robert Berry said.Police do not believe that the death occurred on Glenville Road and said they do not know where the death took place.----------