U.S. & WORLD

Thai soccer players pay respects to navy SEAL who died saving them from flooded cave

EMBED </>More Videos

Photos show the young players bowing their heads in prayer in their hospital ward in honor of Saman Kunan, the Thai navy SEAL who died during the rescue operation to save the soccer team from a flooded cave. (Thailand's Ministry of Health and the Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital/AP)

CHIANG RAI, Thailand --
As they continued to recover in the hospital, members of the youth soccer team rescued after spending 18 days in a flooded cave stopped to honor the life of the former Thai navy SEAL who died during the rescue operation.

Photos released Saturday by the Thai Public Health Ministry show the young men bowing their heads in prayer in their hospital ward. They also posed with a drawing of former Thai navy SEAL Petty Officer Saman Gunan, the sole fatality of the rescue operation, and wrote messages of thanks to Saman. Some of the boys appear to be crying in the photos.

Saman, 38, was a volunteer who had been engaged in the important mission of helping replace oxygen canisters along the route to where the boys were sheltering to make the hours-long passage possible. He collapsed and died on July 6 while diving; some officials told the Associated Press that Saman's own oxygen supply ran out during the dive.



Saman was granted a posthumous promotion to lieutenant commander by King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun and given the royal decoration of Knight Grand Cross (first class) of the Most Exalted Order of the White Elephant, the SEALs said Saturday on their Facebook page.

The former SEAL, who is being honored as a national hero, was cremated Saturday in his home northeastern province of Roi Et.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldnavywater rescueyouth soccer
U.S. & WORLD
Version of Alexa skirts some sensitive kid questions
Mollie Tibbetts family releases statement
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Bruno the fat cat finds fur-ever home
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News