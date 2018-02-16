PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

FBI investigates after YouTuber 'nikolas cruz' posted 'school shooter' comment in 2017

EMBED </>More Videos

The comment said, "Im going to be a professional school shooter."

Alex Meier
PARKLAND, Florida --
The FBI received a tip in 2017 after a YouTube user with the Florida school shooter's name left a comment on a video that said, "Im going to be a professional school shooter."

An account with the name "nikolas cruz" posted the comment on Ben Bennight's account on September 24, 2017, Bennight said in a video posted Wednesday.

Nineteen-year-old Nikolas Cruz is accused of killing 17 and injuring 23 duringa shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Wednesday.

Bennight said he sent a screenshot of the comment to the FBI in September.

"I knew that I couldn't just ignore that," he said.

Bennight said FBI officers from Florida contacted him shortly after the Parkland school shooting. The FBI confirmed that they interviewed the tipster.

An FBI official said no other information on that comment indicated a time, location or true identity of the commenter.

"The FBI conducted database reviews, checks, but was unable to further identify the person who actually made the comments," the offical said in a press conference.

YouTube has since removed the comment. Bennight does not remember which video it was posted on.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
parkland school shootingschool shootingmass shootingu.s. & worldFlorida
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
Long Island street renamed in honor of hero Parkland teacher
Parkland school shooting survivors file civil rights lawsuit
Thousands in NYC, nationally rally against gun violence
Parkland students and more mourn Texas school shooting
A look at school gun violence in 2018
More parkland school shooting
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News