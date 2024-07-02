'ZOMBIES 4' update: details from Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly and more

"ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires" stars give fans an update on what they can expect when the movie premieres next year on Disney+

LOS ANGELES -- "ZOMBIES" fans, you have more undead fun to look forward to.

The cast recently returned from New Zealand, where they filmed "ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires."

On The Red Carpet spoke with Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Kylee Russell and Chandler Kinney as they touted "ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series" and they gave us a little movie update.

"We pick up at the end of their freshman year in college. So they're kind of taking on these... mentorship roles to these new kids," Kinney explained. "That's the way you've never really seen them before. So they get to lead and guide and, you know... support the kids as they go through their things, which we won't talk about, but lots of things to go through."

"Our new cast members are truly amazing. They're all stars. They're all incredible people inside and out, professional, incredibly talented, but also just like a great group of kids to be hanging out with and exploring a new city with," Manheim said. "I think just, as like parents, Meg and I are really excited to watch and see, you know, the world loved this movie and the world fall in love with these kids."

ZOMBIES fans know that music plays a big part in the franchise and this movie will be no different..

"The music sounds very new age and it sounds very, you know, rock at the same time as it being super nostalgic, not only with just like Disney nostalgia, but just like my own childhood nostalgia. It reminds me of a lot of the music I listened to as a kid. And, you know, it totally is reminiscent of the "Camp Rock," "High School Musical" days," Manheim said.

"The music is definitely my favorite music of all of the franchise. It's so incredible and it's so new. It's almost like kind of like old Disney where it's like pop rock kind of like that's kind of like the new kids, like their sound," Donnelly revealed.

Donnelly stopped short of revealing any other movie scoop.

"I literally just want to say everything because I'm so excited about it, but I cannot," she said.

Russell joined in, saying, "I'm not saying anything because knowing me, I will say something on accident and get in trouble," as she pretended to zip her lips.

Fans will have a little time to wait and speculate. "ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires" heads to Disney+ next year.

In the meantime, fans can tune into "ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series," which is airing now on Disney Channel and streaming on Disney+.

