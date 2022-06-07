Uvalde elementary school teacher recounts chilling moment he encountered gunman

As parents pleaded with police to do something to take out the Uvalde shooter, the teacher named Arnulfo Reyes told his students to get under a table.
"I said I don't know what's going on but let's go ahead and get under the table," Reyes said.
Reyes was trying to protect his students in one of the connected classrooms the shooter had invaded.
In an exclusive interview with ABC News, Reyes said he and his students could hear the police right outside the door.
"One of the students from the next door classroom was saying 'officer we're in here we're in here,' but they had already left and he got up from behind my desk and he walked over there, and he shot her again," Reyes said.
The teacher, who was shot twice, watched 11 of his students die.
As the local police face a national reckoning over their botched response and as the mass shootings continue, like one in Philadelphia, where gunmen killed three over the weekend, Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy says there may finally be progress on Capitol Hill.
"While I'm certainly prepared to fail, I'm more hopeful for success than ever before," Murphy said.
Murphy has been a fierce gun control advocate since the Sandy Hook massacre in his state.
He says more Republicans have come to the table than ever before and are supposedly open to strengthening background checks, offering state incentives for red flag laws that make it harder for the mentally ill to buy firearms, and increased funding for school security and mental health.
Still, many Republicans are unmoved, and when it comes to raising the age to buy an assault rifle, federal lawmakers may be punting that to the states.
On Monday, New York became the first to raise the age to 21, something that might have prevented both Uvalde and the Buffalo supermarket shooting days before. Both shootings were committed by 18-year-olds who purchased their guns legally.
"It just keeps happening. Shots ring out, flags come down, and nothing ever changes. Except here in New York," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said.
But just this weekend, America was gripped by over a dozen more mass shootings.
So, the nation yet again, looks to its elected leaders for help. What will they do?
