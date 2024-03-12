Uvalde police chief announces his resignation in wake of independent investigation

The police chief of Uvalde, Texas, Daniel Rodriguez, announced his resignation on Tuesday.

Daniel Rodriguez, the police chief of Uvalde, Texas, announced his resignation on Tuesday and said it will take effect on April 6.

The video is from a previous report.

"I believe it is time for me to embrace a new chapter in my career," Rodriguez said in a statement Tuesday.

"I want to express my deepest appreciation to all of my colleagues and team members for their unwavering support, professionalism, and dedication to our shared mission of serving and protecting the community. It has been a privilege to work alongside such talented and committed individuals, and I will genuinely miss our collaborations and camaraderie," he said.

A Uvalde police officers patch a badge are seen as he stands watch over a special city council meeting in Uvalde, Texas, Thursday, March 7, 2024. AP Photo/Eric Gay

"I have full confidence that the police department will continue to thrive under new leadership," he added.

The resignation announcement comes less than a week after the Uvalde City Council released the findings of the independent report it commissioned to investigate the actions of Uvalde police officers who responded to the May 24, 2022, mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. The investigation determined none of the initial five Uvalde police officers who responded to the shooting violated policy or committed serious acts of misconduct, which devastated and outraged victims' families who attended the hearing.

Veronica Mata, whose 10-year-old daughter, Tess, was killed at Robb Elementary, said of the chief's resignation, "He would rather resign than fire his friends. It was an easy way out."

Nineteen students and two teachers were killed in the massacre. Responders waited some 77 minutes at the scene before breaching a classroom and killing the gunman.

Assistant Chief of Police Homer Delgado will serve as interim chief of police while Uvalde's mayor and city manager "search for a full-time replacement in consultation with the City Council," Uvalde Mayor Cody Smith said in a statement.

"The City of Uvalde is grateful to Chief Rodriguez for his 26 years of service to our community and we wish him the best as he pursues new career opportunities," Smith said.

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our community, and we look forward to working together to identify the best candidate to serve the people of Uvalde," Smith said.