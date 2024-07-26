Penn Station shoe shine shop fire could cause evening commute headache; flames under control

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A fire inside Penn Station could lead to some evening commute headaches.
The fire reportedly started from machinery inside a shoe shine shop at the start of the Friday evening rush hour commute.
The fire was brought under control, but officials are worried about a smoke condition on the mezzanine level.
Commuters are still being allowed into the building, but there are delays on 7th Avenue due to fire department activity.
A fire inside a store at Penn Station could lead to some evening commute headaches.
The fire reportedly started from machinery inside a shoe shine shop at the start of the Friday evening rush hour commute.
The fire was brought under control, but officials are worried about a smoke condition on the mezzanine level.
Commuters are still being allowed into the building, but there are delays on 7th Avenue due to fire department activity.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.