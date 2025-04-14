24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Man allegedly wielding knife shot by police in Queens

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, April 14, 2025 12:12PM
Man allegedly wielding knife shot by police
The man was shot in Astoria, Queens early Monday morning.

QUEENS (WABC) -- Police shot a man reported to have a knife in Astoria, Queens, on Monday.

The man was shot at the intersection of 30th Avenue and 31st Street just before 6:30 a.m.

He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition.

The officers involved were not injured, but were being checked out.

