Man allegedly wielding knife shot by police in Queens

The man was shot in Astoria, Queens early Monday morning.

The man was shot in Astoria, Queens early Monday morning.

The man was shot in Astoria, Queens early Monday morning.

The man was shot in Astoria, Queens early Monday morning.

QUEENS (WABC) -- Police shot a man reported to have a knife in Astoria, Queens, on Monday.

The man was shot at the intersection of 30th Avenue and 31st Street just before 6:30 a.m.

He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition.

The officers involved were not injured, but were being checked out.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.