Man allegedly wielding knife shot by police in Queens

QUEENS (WABC) -- Police shot a man reported to have a knife in Astoria, Queens, on Monday.
The man was shot at the intersection of 30th Avenue and 31st Street just before 6:30 a.m.
He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition.
The officers involved were not injured, but were being checked out.
