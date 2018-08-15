AccuWeather
Get the Eyewitness News AccuWeather app for minute-by-minute forecasting today!
Whether you are in New York City or on the go, stay connected to AccuTrack Radar and the latest AccuWeather forecast with Eyewitness News and AccuWeather from abc7NY!
TV Forecast
Your AccuWeather Forecast
The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.
Click to watch the latest AccuWeather forecast. More
Weather Maps
More Doppler
Show More
Weather News
More
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
Follow Us
Check here for New York area school closings and delays
Weather Team
-
Special Weather Statement
...PATCHY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING... Patchy fog continues to develop across the region, but locally dense fog has formed across portions of the Lehigh Valley and Delaware Valley. Visibilities have dropped below one mile in spots, and in some case, have dropped below one-half mile. The fog will persist early this morning, then will burn off an More