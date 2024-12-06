New York City Sanitation Department recruiting emergency snow shovelers to help during winter season

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York City Department of Sanitation is now recruiting emergency snow shovelers to help out during the upcoming winter season.

Under the sanitation department, emergency snow shovelers will remove snow and ice from city bus stops, crosswalks, fire hydrants and other public areas after heavy snowfalls.

The per-diem workers will be paid about $18 per hour to start. The pay rate increases to about $28 per hour after a shoveler works more than 40 hours in a week.

In order to work, applicants must be at least 18 years old, eligible to work in the U.S. and can perform heavy physical labor.

The recruitment effort comes after snow storms blanketed parts of the U.S. during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Closer to home, some neighborhoods north and west of the city saw more than a foot of snow in the week before Thanksgiving.

If you're interested in applying to be an emergency snow shoveler, you can visit the NYC Sanitation Department website for more information.

