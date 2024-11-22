Snow falls in some neighborhoods in NY and NJ, north and west of New York City

Snow fell north and west of New York City overnight into Friday morning.

Snow fell north and west of New York City overnight into Friday morning.

Snow fell north and west of New York City overnight into Friday morning.

Snow fell north and west of New York City overnight into Friday morning.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Some neighborhoods north and west of New York City woke up to snow.

The National Weather Service is urging people drivers to be careful Friday morning.

Around midnight, video was sent to Eyewitness News of snow falling in Franklin, Sussex County, New Jersey covering the roads and plows already in motion, moving the snow.

Farther north in Orange County, New York, the snow fell gently in Goshen. The ground has a good coating there.

North of that, just below Interstate 84, roads became so slick that a police cruiser flipped onto its roof on Route 208 and Horton Road in Blooming Grove, Orange County, New York.

No one was injured.

ALSO READ | Surveillance video shows car fly down Brooklyn sidewalk

Sonia Rincon has details on the frightening crash in East Flatbush.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.