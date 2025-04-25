Man stabbed several times, killed on subway in Lower Manhattan, suspect on the run

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A man has died Friday morning after he was stabbed on a subway train following a dispute, in what officials say is the subway system's first homicide of the year.
The 38-year-old victim was stabbed on a subway train and then exited on the platform at the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall/Chambers Street station Friday morning.
He was found suffering from several stab wounds to his torso on the southbound 4, 5, 6 platform at 8:37 a.m.
The stabbing allegedly stemmed from a dispute between two people on a southbound number 5 train that escalated.
The victim was rushed to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police apparently have him on camera putting a knife in his bag.
The attacker is described as a man in his 20s with a black beard and was seen wearing Beats headphones.
Authorities said that the victim was from Brooklyn and had around 70 prior arrests.
His last arrest was in February for assaulting a police officer at 34th Street Penn Station. He was selling swipes, then chased a rider around, and attempted to assault him. While in custody, he kicked an MTA police officer in the knee.
