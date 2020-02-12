24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Wednesday, November 20, 2024 6:27PM
AccuWeather Alert: Much needed rain, some snow on the way
Brittany Bell has the latest AccuWeather Alert.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Quite the storm unfolding over the next few days with much-needed soaking rainfall into Thursday.

The storm will bring 1-2" of soaking rain, slick roads, heavy wind, and coastal flooding.

Some wet snow is also expected over the higher ground north and west of the city Thursday night into Friday (accumulating in the Poconos and Catskills) with a cold wind.

There's a Winter Weather Advisory for Pike, Sullivan, and Ulster counties.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Delaware and Sullivan counties where up to 8 inches are possible in the higher elevations.

Conditions will remain blustery and showery through Friday into the first half the weekend, helping reduce the fire threat across our region.

Wednesday
AccuWeather Alert: Rain at night. High 59

Thursday
AccuWeather Alert: Rain to showers. High 51

Friday
Windy, cold, showery. High 44

Saturday
Blustery and chilly. High 49

Sunday
Still brisk. High 49

Monday
Variable clouds. High 54

Tuesday
Shower possible. High 58

