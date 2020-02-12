AccuWeather Alert: Much needed rain, some snow on the way

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Quite the storm unfolding over the next few days with much-needed soaking rainfall into Thursday.
The storm will bring 1-2" of soaking rain, slick roads, heavy wind, and coastal flooding.
Some wet snow is also expected over the higher ground north and west of the city Thursday night into Friday (accumulating in the Poconos and Catskills) with a cold wind.
There's a Winter Weather Advisory for Pike, Sullivan, and Ulster counties.
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Delaware and Sullivan counties where up to 8 inches are possible in the higher elevations.
Conditions will remain blustery and showery through Friday into the first half the weekend, helping reduce the fire threat across our region.
Wednesday
AccuWeather Alert: Rain at night. High 59
Thursday
AccuWeather Alert: Rain to showers. High 51
Friday
Windy, cold, showery. High 44
Saturday
Blustery and chilly. High 49
Sunday
Still brisk. High 49
Monday
Variable clouds. High 54
Tuesday
Shower possible. High 58
