AccuWeather Alert: Much needed rain, some snow on the way

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Quite the storm unfolding over the next few days with much-needed soaking rainfall into Thursday.

The storm will bring 1-2" of soaking rain, slick roads, heavy wind, and coastal flooding.

Some wet snow is also expected over the higher ground north and west of the city Thursday night into Friday (accumulating in the Poconos and Catskills) with a cold wind.

There's a Winter Weather Advisory for Pike, Sullivan, and Ulster counties.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Delaware and Sullivan counties where up to 8 inches are possible in the higher elevations.

Conditions will remain blustery and showery through Friday into the first half the weekend, helping reduce the fire threat across our region.

Wednesday

AccuWeather Alert: Rain at night. High 59

Thursday

AccuWeather Alert: Rain to showers. High 51

Friday

Windy, cold, showery. High 44

Saturday

Blustery and chilly. High 49

Sunday

Still brisk. High 49

Monday

Variable clouds. High 54

Tuesday

Shower possible. High 58

