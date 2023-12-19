Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg

Eyewitness News Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg talks with AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok about the NYC winter outlook.

Whether you like it or not, winter is coming. But the big question is, will we actually HAVE a traditional winter, unlike last year's record-breaking warmth and lack of snow?

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Welcome to 'Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg', a weather and science podcast from WABC-TV Eyewitness News in New York.

Lee, the chief meteorologist at WABC-TV, is more than a forecaster.

He has a vast knowledge of topics ranging from science to space -- and he can't wait to share it all with you.

The podcast will bring you long-range weather forecasting, compelling interviews with experts, and stories on everything from extreme and destructive weather to space exploration.

Please subscribe and never miss an episode!