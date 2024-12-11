Luxury real estate brothers Tal and Oren Alexander arrested on sex assault allegations

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Three brothers, including two who are prominent luxury real estate agents in New York City, have been accused in civil lawsuits of various sexual misconduct.

Real estate agents Tal and Oren Alexander and their brother, Alon, were arrested in Miami on Wednesday morning on sexual assault allegations.

For well over a decade, Alon, Oren and Tal Alexander conspired to "repeatedly and violently drug, sexually assault and rape dozens of women," according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday in New York after the prominent real estate brothers were arrested in Miami.

"At times, the Alexander brothers arranged for these sexual assaults well in advance, using the promise of luxury experiences, travel and accommodations to lure and entice women to locations where they were they were then forcibly raped or sexually assaulted, sometimes by multiple men, including one or more of the Alexander brothers," the indictment said.

The allegedly "long-running sex trafficking scheme" began in 2010 and relied on "deception, fraud and coercion," with the brothers flaunting their wealth to induce women to attend parties, events and trips where they were then attacked, prosecutors said.

Trips were organized in advance and the brothers allegedly shared photographs of women to make sure they were "sufficiently attractive." The brothers used dating apps or social media to contact them or used party planners as intermediaries, according to the indictment.

The Alexanders also procured drugs, including GHB and cocaine, and would sometimes spike women's drinks before assaulting them, the indictment said. The brothers allegedly held down women and "ignored screams and explicit requests to stop."

The indictment includes two victims, identified only as Victim 1 and Victim 2, and charges the brothers with conspiracy and forcible sex trafficking.

