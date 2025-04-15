24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Police searching for group who removed manhole cover, climbed into Brooklyn sewer

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 3:16AM
BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are looking for a group of people who climbed into the sewer.

It happened just after 5 p.m. Monday on 17th Avenue in Bensonhurst.

Police say an unknown number of people removed a manhole cover and went in.

One person stayed behind and replaced the manhole cover. Police say that person was arrested.

Police are still looking for the other people involved.

