Police searching for group who removed manhole cover, climbed into Brooklyn sewer

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are looking for a group of people who climbed into the sewer.

It happened just after 5 p.m. Monday on 17th Avenue in Bensonhurst.

Police say an unknown number of people removed a manhole cover and went in.

One person stayed behind and replaced the manhole cover. Police say that person was arrested.

Police are still looking for the other people involved.

