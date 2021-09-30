New York City News

Large water main break causes flooding in Queens
The main broke at around 2 a.m. Tuesday, quickly flooding Vernon Boulevard and 41st Road.
Man stabbed in head, torso in unprovoked attack in the Bronx
NYC bus driver stabbed in stomach, slashed in eye by passenger
Family of missing woman from NYC seeks answers in her disappearance
Harlem tenants announce lawsuit against landlord after deadly fire
Man wanted for unprovoked subway shove caught on camera
NYPD Gun Violence Suppression Division behind 16 gang takedowns
More Stories
Photog, subject mark 50th anniversary of iconic 'Napalm Girl' photo
NYC school hosts dance-a-thon for 4-year-old battling brain tumor
Man fatally shot in head outside recording studio in Queens
6th-grade boys teach peers 'Digital Citizenship' at NYC school
Gas prices on NJ's 2 main highways top $5 per gallon
Water main break floods part of Greenwich Village
Macy's 4th of July Fireworks set to again light up the East River
Angry customer smashes several glass windows of restaurant with hammer
Family, friends mourn livery driver killed in Bronx hit-and-run
Two people shot on Manhattan sidewalk
NYPD hosts deaf, hard-of-hearing outreach on Upper East Side
Queens Pride parade returns after 2-year COVID hiatus
Show More
Show Fewer
More Stories
Man stabbed in head, torso in unprovoked attack in the Bronx
NYC bus driver stabbed in stomach, slashed in eye by passenger
Family of missing woman from NYC seeks answers in her disappearance
Harlem tenants announce lawsuit against landlord after deadly fire
Man wanted for unprovoked subway shove caught on camera
NYPD Gun Violence Suppression Division behind 16 gang takedowns
Photog, subject mark 50th anniversary of iconic 'Napalm Girl' photo
NYC school hosts dance-a-thon for 4-year-old battling brain tumor
Man fatally shot in head outside recording studio in Queens
6th-grade boys teach peers 'Digital Citizenship' at NYC school
Gas prices on NJ's 2 main highways top $5 per gallon
Water main break floods part of Greenwich Village
Macy's 4th of July Fireworks set to again light up the East River
Angry customer smashes several glass windows of restaurant with hammer
Family, friends mourn livery driver killed in Bronx hit-and-run
Two people shot on Manhattan sidewalk
NYPD hosts deaf, hard-of-hearing outreach on Upper East Side
Queens Pride parade returns after 2-year COVID hiatus
Show More
Show Fewer
Helpful Links
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates