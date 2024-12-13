How New York City is trying to improve quality of life

Lauren Glassberg has the latest on a crackdown in Times Square aimed at improving quality of life for New Yorkers.

Lauren Glassberg has the latest on a crackdown in Times Square aimed at improving quality of life for New Yorkers.

Lauren Glassberg has the latest on a crackdown in Times Square aimed at improving quality of life for New Yorkers.

Lauren Glassberg has the latest on a crackdown in Times Square aimed at improving quality of life for New Yorkers.

TIMES SQUARE (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams went to Times Square on Friday to tout the city's efforts to improve quality of life.

"It takes an entire village to keep us safe in each aspect of that village, which plays a role in our commitment," Mayor Eric Adams said. "It's clear - I say this over and over again - The prerequisite to our prosperity is public safety."

This is why various city agencies and business districts are linking forces to make life better for New Yorkers and tourists.

One way they're doing that is by targeting un-licensed pedicabs that take people for more than a ride.

More than 6,500 pedicab-related violations have been issued and authorities confiscated more than 650 of them this year - a nearly 580 percent increase from last year.

George Diaz is happy to witness it. He works at a hotel and frequently sees guests getting scammed.

"They're coming from Times Square to 35th Street. They charge them $300 to $400 and they get scared. So, I come out sometimes and I tell them, 'Just go inside and I'll take care of it,'" Diaz said.

As the NYPD led the media to see those pedicabs get carted off, the deputy police commissioner was approached to buy counterfeit merchandise.

The vendor was promptly arrested.

The NYPD proudly showed off a truck loaded with other counterfeit products. Those sales hurt the economy and legitimate, tax-paying businesses.

To various community leaders, these steps do have an impact.

"Quality of life has absolutely everything to do with how we feel about our city. So, this I call low hanging fruit, but so many of these infractions cumulatively have a profound impact on how we view the city," Barbara Blair, president of the Garment District Alliance, said.

"A community that works together is a community that works. And we have shown from this coalition that Midtown is working with all of the city agencies to solve the problem," Tom Harris, president of the Times Square Alliance, said.

Friday's event was part of 'Public Safey week" outlining the results of the administration's approach to public safety and address quality-of-life concerns.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.