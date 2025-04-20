Families run out of burning building in the Bronx on Easter

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx (WABC) -- It was a close call for dozens of families who had to run out of their burning building in the Bronx on Easter with very little warning.

The fire started just after 2 p.m. at 345 Cypress Avenue in Mott Haven on the top floor of the 6-story building, and got into the space between the ceiling in the roof. The fire spread from one end to another across and on top of the top floor, causing major damage to four rooftop apartments.

This also posed a challenge for the FDNY, so it went to four alarms with about 180 fire and EMS personnel responding.

Two firefighters and three residents suffered minor injuries. A grandfather was treated at the scene for minor injuries. He was able to escape with family as they were about to enjoy a family Easter dinner.

"My neighbor called me. We were still in the house. My neighbor called me, everyone was out of the building except for us. We didn't know. She was cooking. We were on the second floor so we didn't know there was a fire in the building," said Jeff Moore.

FDNY Operations Chief Kevin Woods said firefighters worked feverishly to cut many openings in the roof and to open up the top floor ceiling to expose the fire.

What made it so tough for firefighters was the work to get into that space under the roof and stop the spread. The families in some of those sixth-floor apartments are going to need a place to stay and the Red Cross was on site helping them.

The residents from floors below the fire were worried about water damage, but were glad everyone was accounted for and that no one was seriously hurt.

If the damage makes it unsafe for other residents to stay there, there is a school across the street that might become a temporary shelter.

