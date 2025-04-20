Police searching for suspect wanted for attempted rape of 70-year-old woman in Fordham Heights

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for the suspect accused of trying to rape a woman in the Bronx.

The attempted rape happened around 1 p.m. on Friday, April 18, near Creston Avenue and East 184th Street.

According to the NYPD, the suspect approached a 70-year-old woman from behind and attempted to sexually assault her before fleeing the scene on foot. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Meanwhile, police have released video showing the suspect without pants walking down a flight of stairs, in hopes of tracking down and identifying the individual.

Officials say the suspect is a man approximately six feet tall, weighs about 165 pounds and has long gray hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

