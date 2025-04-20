3 people dead, several others injured after massive fire rips through home in Jamaica Estates

JAMAICA ESTATES, Queens (WABC) -- A massive fire ripped through a home in Queens early Sunday, killing three people and injuring several others.

The fire broke out just after 1:30 a.m. at a house on Chevy Chase Street between Cambridge Road and Henley Road in the Jamaica Estates neighborhood.

By the time the FDNY arrived, flames were shooting out from the windows of the first floor, and the fire quickly spread to the second floor and attic, according to FDNY Chief of Department John Esposito.

"There was a wall through the middle of the kitchen, which is very abnormal. And there's makeshift access to the second floor, which allows the fire to spread much quicker upstairs," Esposito said during a news conference. "So, aside from it being very dangerous for the occupants, it's also a dangerous operation for our firefighters."

Three people were pronounced at the scene. One person is in critical condition while four others suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Four firefighters were also hurt battling the blaze.

Officials say the fire was placed under control shortly after 3 a.m. The FDNY says more than 100 firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the scene. Authorities are trying to determine the cause of the fire.

Adham Ammar, a man who lives on the second floor of the house, told Eyewitness News he was out with friends in Manhattan when the fire happened. Ammar says he's lived in the home for seven years, and that about 10-15 people also live there, including the landlord.

During the news conference, FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker emphasized the importance of having a working smoke alarm inside your home.

"Smoke detectors save lives. You must have a working smoke detector in your house. There's no evidence to us at this time that there's a working smoke detector in this house, and there's a lot of evidence of extension cords and other carelessness," Tucker said.

Meanwhile, the American Red Cross says it is supporting eight adults with emergency assistance. The nonprofit is also providing comfort items, including snacks, water and toiletries to impacted individuals.

