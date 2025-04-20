Historic East Village church reopens on Easter, celebrates new sanctuary after devastating 2020 fire

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A historic and beloved church in Manhattan is reopening its doors to parishioners on Sunday after a devastating fire in 2020 forced the house of worship to close.
Middle Collegiate Church is celebrating the reopening of its sanctuary on Easter, continuing its mission to serve as a beacon for hope, justice and love for all.
On December 5, 2020, a massive fire that started from a vacant building next door spread to the church, badly damaging the house of worship and its 133-year-old sanctuary on East Seventh Street and Second Avenue. The church, which was founded more than 400 years ago, has been linked to several key events in American history.
Originally, the plan was to rebuild the church originally built, as it seemed at the time that the facade and steeple could survive the fire damage. However, officials said the remaining structure of the church could not be salvaged in the interest of public safety.
Final piece of church left standing after 2020 fire to be demolished
Since then, worshippers have waited as crews demolished, restored and built a brand new sanctuary, which is now around the corner in a five-story building that used to be a social hall and classroom space.
"And coming home to a resurrected site on Easter Sunday, it's proof of life, and it's proof of faith. And it is my faith, that death doesn't have the last word," Reverend Dr. Jacqui Lewis of Middle Collegiate Church told Eyewitness News.
