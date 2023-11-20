A six-alarm fire from a nearby building spread through the church, resulting in damage so severe that it could not be saved.

Final piece of Middle Church left standing after raging fire in 2020 to be demolished

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The final piece of the building that stood for the oldest worshipping community in New York City started to be demolished Monday.

Middle Church in the East Village was badly damaged when a six-alarm fire spread from a vacant building next door on December 5, 2020.

Originally, the plan was to rebuild the church originally built, as it seemed as though the faade and steeple could survive the blaze.

"Lots of pieces that look whole from the front are badly damaged on the back," said Reverand Dr. Jacqui Lewis.

MUST SEE VIDEO: Firefighters work to put out raging fire that gutted historic East Village church

First responders work to put out a massive fire in the East Village Saturday morning.

After the fire destroyed most of the sanctuary almost three years ago, many feel that the fact the faade cannot be saved is another blow. However, officials say the remaining structure of the church could not be salvaged in the interest of public safety.

As such, Monday marked a moment of simultaneous community grief and community dreaming.

"Over the past three years, church membership has grown by almost 700 members, because the faith of this community has inspired people across the globe that fierce love can rebuild what is broken. In the middle of so much global violence, the rebuilding of our sanctuary is a testimony to how communities can rise from the ashes to nurture new life," Rev. Dr. Lewis said.

The demolition also is a chance for something new, some church members say.

"It's a happy day, a sad day. A day of remembering the loss and hope for what's coming ahead in the rebuild," said Pamela Edgar.

The demolition is supposed to take three months, officials say.

The Middle Church is also home to New York City's liberty bell, which remained intact at the top of the steeple.

