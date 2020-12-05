Massive fire breaks out at vacant building in East Village, spreads to nearby church

FDNY officials say the fire began on the first floor of a 5-story vacant building at East Seventh Street in the East Village around 5 a.m.
As the fire developed, it then spread to the Middle Collegiate Church located at 112 Second Avenue, behind the initial building.
Citizen App video near the scene shows the wild flames.
Over 100 firefighters are responding to the incident.
The 5-story building where the fire broke out, was vacant due to a fire that occurred earlier in the year on February 20.
Meanwhile, the church involved in the fire was built in 1892 and has been linked to key historical events in American history.
There no word yet on what sparked the fire or if anyone has been injured.
Expect smoke and traffic delays in the area of Second Avenue and East Seventh Street.
