Residents devastated after FDNY shuts down makeshift Bed-Stuy aquarium, killing fish

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The popular makeshift fire hydrant goldfish aquarium in Brooklyn has dried up after the FDNY had to shut down the aquarium to fix the leaking hydrant.

The "Bed-Stuy Aquarium," quickly became a beloved landmark for residents in the neighborhood and visitors who saw it on social media.

Residents created the homemade goldfish tank after a leaky fire hydrant created a puddle on the sidewalk.

It was on display for the neighborhood to enjoy at the intersection of Tompkins Avenue and Hancock Street and residents wanted it to become a permanent fixture.

During a routine inspection, the fire department drained the water on Tuesday to seal the leak in the fire hydrant, which resulted in the fish dying.

"It didn't hurt anything. What hurt it was when they turned the water off," an upset neighbor said.

The fire department said the leaking hydrant and homemade pond is a safety issue and that they need to access the hydrant in case of an emergency.

The fish and the hydrant aquarium were a favorite neighborhood curiosity.

"I came over to see it, I didn't know that it was shut down," a visitor said.

"Finding out that all of the fish are dead, I am kind of sad about it," another resident said.

"I just came to sit down and have my lunch there. But I guess it's gone," a neighbor said.

The leaking hydrant and the pool of water it made over the summer is what started the whimsicality.

Securing and sealing the hydrant is what ended it.

"People enjoy this place, we had international media attention, and yet somehow- I'm a licensed architect. I'm part of the team for this, I live on this block, no city agency reached out to us," Devang Shah, Aquarium Team supporter said.

Residents even came up with a plan to keep the fish alive during the winter by regulating the temperature of the water with a solar panel and heater.

"Keep it at 55 to 60 temperature and they should be ok," Hajj-Malik said.

Malik was the aquarium keeper with a successful TikTok account that attacked people from all over.

Now there is a new effort to build the aquarium back and get new fish.

People say they do understand the firefighters were just doing their jobs to make sure that the hydrant works and that the people who live here have a working fire plug.

"You know what, the whole Shakespearean drama of this whole thing is just going to make it stronger," Shah said.

In August, vandals tried to destroy the tank but were unsuccessful. And that led the community to rally and build up the aquarium even more.

Neighbors are still planning on hosting a Halloween party at the aquarium site.

Residents want the hydrant to be fire-safe but want to figure out a way to keep the aquarium for others to enjoy.