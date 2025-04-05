Cleanup underway after cranes crash through scaffolding, sidewalk shed in Midtown Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Cleanup is underway after two cranes came crashing down at a building under construction in Manhattan.

The construction accident happened just after 3 p.m. on Friday on Ninth Avenue between West 38th Street and 39th Street.

According to the Department of Buildings, two mini cranes, or so-called "Spyder Cranes," were being used at the 12-story building. Officials say one of the cranes was on the roof of the building attempting to hoist the second crane from the ninth floor to the 10th floor, when the mini crane on the roof became dislodged, sending both cranes down to the sidewalk shed below.

The impact then caused the scaffolding to collapse onto the sidewalk.

Video shows hordes of New Yorkers looking on scene, grateful they weren't under the rubble. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

FDNY Assistant Chief Mike Meyers said the construction mishap could have been significantly worse due to the time of the incident and its proximity to Times Square.

"We're two blocks from Times Square, where hundreds of people walk by every minute or so, and we're lucky that nobody was caught underneath that debris pile," Meyers said.

Sidewalk sheds are in place to protect pedestrians from falling debris, but not to withstand falling cranes.

Department of Buildings records show a partial stop work order had been issued for failure to obtain a permit for one of the mini spyder cranes on site.

That stop work order was fully rescinded as of Thursday.

The building developer's, ZD Jasper Realty, released a statement following the incident, saying in part, "We have provided all requested information to the relevant authorities and continue to cooperate fully as they conduct their review. The safety of everyone on and around our site is non-negotiable, and we are treating this matter with the highest level of seriousness, urgency, and care."

Meanwhile, the city's DOB continues to investigate the incident and will determine what might have occurred.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.