Scaffolding collapses on sidewalk in Midtown, Manhattan: FDNY

Scaffolding collapsed on a sidewalk near the intersection of 38th Street and 9th Avenue in New York City on Friday.

Scaffolding collapsed on a sidewalk near the intersection of 38th Street and 9th Avenue in New York City on Friday.

Scaffolding collapsed on a sidewalk near the intersection of 38th Street and 9th Avenue in New York City on Friday.

Scaffolding collapsed on a sidewalk near the intersection of 38th Street and 9th Avenue in New York City on Friday.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Crews are responding to a scaffolding collapse in Manhattan on Friday.

FDNY officials say the collapse happened just after 3 p.m. at 501 9th Ave. between West 38th and 39th streets in Midtown.

They say the 12-story building at the location is under construction.

There's no word yet on any injuries.

The scene remains active.

No further details have been provided.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.