Scaffolding collapses on sidewalk in Midtown, Manhattan: FDNY

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Crews are responding to a scaffolding collapse in Manhattan on Friday.
FDNY officials say the collapse happened just after 3 p.m. at 501 9th Ave. between West 38th and 39th streets in Midtown.
They say the 12-story building at the location is under construction.
There's no word yet on any injuries.
The scene remains active.
No further details have been provided.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.