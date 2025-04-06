Police: Man punched MTA supervisor after being asked to move bag so others could sit on train

A man is facing some serious charges for allegedly punching an MTA supervisor.

Police say it happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on a northbound F train at the 6th Avenue Bryant Park stop in Midtown.

They say it all began when an MTA supervisor asked a male passenger to remove his bag from a seat, so other passengers could sit down, but the man spit on the MTA worker and punched him in the face.

Once the train stopped, police officers on the platform took the man into custody.

The MTA supervisor was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

