Man shot and killed at NYCHA complex in Sheepshead Bay; brother in custody

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was shot and killed inside a NYCHA residential complex in Brooklyn overnight.

The fatal shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Nostrand Houses on Avenue W.

Upon arrival, responding officers found a 31-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. First responders transported the victim to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to the NYPD, the victim's brother was taken into custody following the incident.

Authorities are now trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

