2 people shot inside Wendy's restaurant in the Bronx

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, The Bronx (WABC) -- A manhunt is underway in the Bronx after gunmen shot two people inside a Wendy's restaurant.

It happened in Fordham Heights around 7 p.m. Saturday. Police locked down the fast food business as traumatized workers huddled in the back before finally getting to reunite with loved ones.

"I am scared. I am scared. I come to pick up my order -- it's terrible," said Rebecca Montesdeoca.

Montesdeoca showed up with her daughter to grab her takeout order shortly after the shooting.

People who work nearby heard at least three shots ring out.

"When I went outside, I see some woman, they were like 'oh hell no, I'm not staying here,' they were running to the side. So I knew it was shots," said an eyewitness named Mo.

Police say a 27-year-old man was shot in the upper chest and back and a 26-year-old man was shot in the arm and thigh. Both were wounded by gunfire inside Wendy's during the busy dinner rush.

Police are looking for two males, possibly teens, who fled on foot on East Fordham Road. One was wearing blue outerwear, the other was wearing a black puffer jacket. It is unknown at the time what led up to the shooting and if the suspects knew the victims.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

