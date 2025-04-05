Multiple people rescued from Eastchester Bay after Fordham University crew boat overturns

CITY ISLAND, The Bronx (WABC) -- At least one boat carrying the Fordham University rowing team overturned in the choppy waters of Eastchester Bay between City Island and Rodman's Neck in the Bronx.

The Fordham crew boat overturned in the Bay just after noon on Saturday.

Fordham University confirms that nine members of the men's club rowing team were pulled from the water after the boat capsized due to a sudden shift in weather conditions.

The FDNY says a civilian vessel helped in bringing the crew members to shore.

Fordham University released a statement saying in part,

"New York City regulations required that the 9 student-athletes, and the 8 additional students and 2 coaches who helped them, be taken to area hospitals for examination because the party came ashore on city property at Rodman's Neck. There were no injuries, and all of the individuals involved were examined and released. One of the club's boats was lost in the mishap."

Police say all students and coaches are in stable condition and were checked after spending time in the water. The Emergency Service Unit and NYPD Harbor also assisted in getting them to shore.

College rowing teams are generally comprised of experienced swimmers, which would be a benefit in a situation like this.

