Hundreds of demonstrators protest the Trump administration in 'Hands Off!' rally in New York City

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Hundreds of people gathered in and around Bryant Park to protest actions taken by President Donald Trump's administration on government, the economy, human rights and other issues.

"It makes me feel that I'm trying to accomplish something. I don't know if anything is going to happen out of it, but we just cannot stay home and protest about the situation," said Marcela Schaub, one of the protesters who braved the rain on Saturday.

The demonstration near Bryant Park is just one of many "Hands Off!" protests taking place not only throughout New York City but also across all 50 U.S. states, according to organizers.

"We're just concerned about our rights that have been taken away," said Sylvia Schwartz, another protester. "They're being taken away, they're dismantling everything. This is not about efficiency, this is about control and power and the destruction of the United States."

Protesters showed up to stand up against some of the Trump's administration's latest moves, including the implementation of tariffs, immigration operations and reducing the size of some federal agencies, while eliminating others all together.

Eileen Chen is a federal worker with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. A federal judge recently blocked the Trump administration's attempt to dismantle the government agency.

"They tried to shut down our entire agency. And I, many, many, many of my coworkers were fired. But because we've all come together through our really strong union, we were actually able to get every single person reinstated," Chen said.

Protestors shout slogans as they take to the streets and march during a "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in New York. AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

Others say they're concerned about billionaire Elon Musk, who has pushed policies to reduced federal spending in his role as the head of the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency.

The administration has said DOGE's purpose is to rid the federal government of waste, fraud and abuse. Meanwhile, Musk has spoken about his role in trying to dismantle the USAID, which offers humanitarian aid to countries.

"This is no longer a democracy. This is a total abuse of our freedom. That's number one. I could go on for a long time, but cutting U.S. aid, for me, it has to be the most disgusting things that this government has done," Schaub said.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.