NJ Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Gov. Murphy discourages non-essential out-of-state travel

New Jersey coronavirus update
By Eyewitness News
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Gov. Phil Murphy urged residents Wednesday that no one should be traveling out-of-state unless necessary.

"We've been saying since September, just don't travel," he said. "No one should be traveling out of state for anything that is not essential for your daily life: commuting to work, seeking medical treatment, for example."

Travelers from outside of the immediate region or from another state, Murphy says "we strongly encourage you to observe a 14-day self-quarantine period and at the right point get tested."

"There are very few exceptions," he said. "Otherwise we are asking everyone to simply not travel unless it is for an essential purpose."

After a dramatic spike in deaths of 90 from Monday's report, Murphy announced 56 additional fatalities on Wednesday.

The statewide total is now at 15,309 deaths.


Hackensack is closing City Hall and shuttering all city offices to the public beginning next week amid growing concerns of the statewide resurgence of the coronavirus.
Hackensack is closing City Hall and shuttering all city offices to the public beginning next week amid growing concerns of the statewide resurgence of the coronavirus.


As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to spike, a new drive-thru coronavirus testing site opened on the campus of Bergen County Community College to provide another option for residents.

Testing is available to all county residents free of charge, regardless of health insurance status, but residents must schedule their test through an online portal and bring their mobile device for check-in.

"As winter approaches, and cases continue to rise, it is critical that the county continues to provide testing for the foreseeable future," Bergen County Executive James Tedesco said. "Thanks to the efforts of Bergen New Bridge Medical Center and the County of Bergen, starting December 1, all residents will be able to receive free, quick, and easy COVID-19 drive-thru testing at the centrally located Bergen Community College campus in Paramus. This battle is not over, and we must remain vigilant until a vaccine is widely available."

New limits on outdoor gatherings take effect next Monday that reduce the allowable number from 150 to 25. Youth and high school indoor sports will be put on hold from Friday through at least January 2.

Meanwhile, a photo circulating on social media showed young people cramped together at an Oakland restaurant that had to shut down all outdoor dining operations at 4 p.m.

It happened on Thanksgiving eve at Portobello, where cops responded to several calls.

"Are you kidding me," Murphy said. "I'm trying hard to find a mask anywhere in that crowd and there certainly isn't any effort to socially distance. The entire concept of personal responsibility is completely absent."
The town council passed a unanimous resolution to place restrictions on the restaurant.

