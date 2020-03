Coronavirus Testing: Where to find testing centers in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Testing is critical when it comes to preventing the spread of a disease like coronavirus (COVID-19) New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut have set up drive-through sites to help keep people who are sick or at risk of having contracted the novel coronavirus out of healthcare facilities where they could infect people.Individuals who are not symptomatic will not be tested, as it diverts essential resources such as testing kits and laboratory materials from those who are ill.Here's a list testing sites you can find in the tri-state area:Residents who would like to be tested can make an appointment by calling 888-364-3065 before arriving to one of these sites:- New Rochelle, serving all of Westchester County- Nassau County- Suffolk County- Rockland County- Staten IslandDrive-through Testing: Every day, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.Bergen Community CollegeParamus Campus - Lots B & C400 Paramus RoadParamus, NJ 07652Testing is free and will be covered by the federal government or personal insurance company. Please bring your insurance card if you have one.- Bridgeport Hospital- Bristol Hospital- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital (Torrington)- Danbury Hospital- Greenwich Hospital- Hartford Hospital- Johnson Memorial Hospital (Stafford Springs)- Lawrence Memorial Hospital (New London)- Manchester Memorial Hospital- Mid-State Medical Center (Meriden)- Stamford Hospital- Saint Francis Hospital (Hartford)- Saint Mary's Hospital (Waterbury)- Saint Vincent Hospital (Bridgeport)- Waterbury Hospital- Yale-New Haven Hospital