Delta flight safely returns to JFK Airport after crew declares emergency on way to Los Angeles

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Delta flight had to turn around after departing John F. Kennedy Airport on Friday morning for an equipment malfunction.

Delta Airlines Flight 520 declared an emergency and returned safely to the airport around 8:35 a.m. after the crew reported a vibration, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

After takeoff, the crew observed a flight deck indication related to the right wing emergency exit slide, as well as a non-routine sound from near the right wing.

Delta said that the emergency slide had separated from the aircraft when it returned back to the gate.

"After the aircraft had safely landed and proceeded to a gate, it was observed that the emergency slide had separated from the aircraft," a spokesperson said. "Delta is fully supporting retrieval efforts and will fully cooperate in investigations"

There were 176 customers, two pilots and five flight attendants on board.

The flight returned to Kennedy, the passengers were switched out, their flight departed at 10:59 a.m. - about three hours behind schedule.

"As nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people, Delta flight crews enacted their extensive training and followed procedures to return to JFK," a Delta spokesperson said in a statement. "We appreciate their professionalism and our customers' patience for the delay in their travels."

The aircraft was removed from service while Delta teams evaluate the plane.

The FAA said it will investigate.

