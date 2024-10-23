43-year-old man stabbed multiple times in Jamaica, Queens; police searching for attacker

Police are looking for the attacker who reportedly stabbed a man multiple times in Jamaica, Queens.

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a 43-year-old man was stabbed several times by another man in Queens on Wednesday.

The attack happened around 11 a.m. At the intersection of 148th Street and Lowe Court in Jamaica.

Police say the 43-year-old victim was approached by a man and stabbed numerous times.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

Police have yet to reveal a description of the suspect or a motive on what led to the stabbing, but a neighbor named Freddy says he saw the whole attack.

"This guy, I watched him four times go back and forth, back and forth," Freddy said. "I knew something was wrong with this guy. Then out of nowhere, this guy came back with a knife and started stabbing this guy in the neck, in his face and I couldn't let that happen."

The neighbor says he grabbed a baseball bat and hit the suspect twice with it. The suspect then fled the scene.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

