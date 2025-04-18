New York City mayoral candidates join forces to call out Andrew Cuomo's housing record

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Four Democratic candidates running to be New York City's next mayor joined forces Friday morning to call out former Gov. Andrew Cuomo on his housing record.

They joined tenant advocates near City Hall to blame Cuomo for creating the city's affordability crisis and blasted his ability to fix it.

"In his final year as governor, New York City lost 66,000 rent-stabilized apartments and that isn't right," Council speaker Adrienne Adams said.

"He does not have an answer for how he could make the city more affordable, when he has worked arm in arm with those who have made millions from its inequality," Zohran Mamdani said.

It comes after Mayor Eric Adams called out the Cuomo campaign for allegedly using artificial intelligence to create a housing plan which mirrors his own.

Cuomo's team has denied the allegations. A spokesperson released a statement, saying in part:

"His record is why he has built a broadest coalition of support in this race that reflects our great city and is leading in every poll in every borough, and with every race and gender."

They added that A.I. was just used as a research tool.

