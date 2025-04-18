NYC pausing most fines for incorrect composting to give residents more time to learn

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is pausing most fines for residents who are not composting to give them more time to learn how to sort waste properly.

While separating compostable materials from regular trash is still required, the city will now only issue fines to repeat offenders in buildings with more than 30 units.

The city started issuing fines for those who were not composting on April 1. The fines started at $25, and more than 3,600 have been issued, according to the mayor's office.

After getting questions from residents, including at town halls, the city has decided to hold off on issuing any more fines, except for the most persistent violators, and only in large buildings.

Officials said they will use that time to do more education and outreach before resuming the fines.

The sanitation department collected a record 3.8 million pounds of compost just last week.

"Make no mistake: Composting continues to be mandatory in New York City. Through the end of the year, we will be distributing additional education materials and holding more community events about how to sort out waste," a statement from the mayor's office said.

Residents across the five boroughs are mandated to separate leaf and yard, food and food-soiled waste from their trash after the city's curbside composting program expanded citywide last October.

As part of the compost program, residents put their food waste, yard waste and food-soiled paper out in a brown DSNY bin, or any container 55 gallons or less with a secure lid, on their recycling day. The city's sanitation department then picks up their compost and puts it to beneficial reuse rather than sending the waste to landfills.

