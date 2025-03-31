New York City residents subject to fines for failing to separate compost waste from trash

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A major change is coming to New York City tomorrow that could impact your trash habits and your wallet.

Starting Tuesday, New York City residents will be subject to fines for failing to separate compostable materials from their regular trash. Fines will be determined by what type of building or home a person lives in and whether this is their first, second, third or a subsequent offense.

Residents across the five boroughs are now mandated to separate leaf and yard, food and food-soiled waste from their trash after NYC's curbside composting program expanded citywide last October.

As part of the program, residents put their food waste, yard waste and food-soiled paper out in a brown DSNY bin, or any container 55 gallons or less with a secure lid, on their recycling day. The city's sanitation department then picks up their compost and puts it to beneficial reuse rather than sending the waste to landfills.

Tanya Rivero has the latest on a composting program that is now available in the Bronx, Manhattan and Staten Island after the city previously launched the program in Queens and Brooklyn.

According to the NYC Department of Sanitation, the city will pick up waste that includes meat, bones, dairy, prepared foods, greasy uncoated paper plates and pizza boxes.

Some things that can't be composted include animal waste, diapers, personal hygiene products, cardboard or plastic, metal, glass or Styrofoam.

If you're confused about what to compost, it includes food and lawn waste -- essentially anything biodegradable which can decompose back to the Earth.

Under city collection laws, all New Yorkers are already required to separate recyclable materials from the trash.

You can learn more about the city's composting program and requirements on the NYC Department of Sanitation's website.

