7-year-old boy with autism who went missing in Queens reunited with mother in Manhattan

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- A 7-year-old boy with autism who went missing in Queens Friday morning, was reunited with his mother after being found in Manhattan hours later by a good Samaritan.

The 7-year-old from Texas, who is also non-verbal, went missing around 11:45 a.m. after leaving Dera Restaurant, located at 7209 in Jackson Heights, Queens.

He was at the restaurant with his mother, who went to the bathroom. When she came back, he was gone.

The boy, who was wearing a white and blue sweater, black pants and red and white Nike sneakers, was found at Lexington Avenue in Manhattan.

A woman was walking along East 61st Street and Lexington Avenue when she saw the boy.

She saw the boy run into traffic, ran after him and grabbed him and then called police.

Arriving officers were trying to figure out the identity of the boy, and that's when they got an alert that there was a missing child from Queens.

It's not yet clear how the boy made it that far.

The reunion between the boy and his mom was caught on video.

No further details have been provided so far.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

