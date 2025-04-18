Police in Montvale investigating after 2 large dogs broke loose, injuring man and killing his dog

MONTVALE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Neighbors are speaking out after a man, walking his dog in his neighborhood in Montvale, New Jersey, was attacked by two much larger dogs, injuring the man and killing his dog.

It's not uncommon for residents to walk their dogs in the family-friendly neighborhood, but on Wednesday evening, a man, who neighbors say is hearing and speech impaired, was walking a small Maltese when a Pit Bull and German Shepard came from behind and mauled the small dog.

"And I heard the small dog screaming, and when I got to the door, the two large dogs were biting the heck out of it, and the poor thing was in bad shape," said witness Ron Ferrari.

The man walking the dog was also bitten on his hand by the attacking dogs.

Residents say the woman who was in charge of the bigger dogs was fostering the Pit Bull and somehow, they got out of her fenced in backyard. She came to the scene of the attack and cuddled the injured small dog.

"That person showed up and tried to be as helpful as possible, she actually scooped up the small dog, jumped into a police car with it and they took off," said witness Victor Lynch.

The small dog was rushed away but the injuries were too severe.

"He was lying on the yard across the street, he was clearly in very bad shape," Lynch said. "I could see his chest moving, but it was clear he was in bad shape, and of course he sadly did not survive."

The German Shepard involved in the mauling stayed at the scene. The Pit Bull initially ran away, but was later caught.

Residents say this kind of incident puts everyone on guard, especially when other dogs are around.

"We have to be really careful to keep our dogs safe and secure and be extra careful that they cannot get out loose because everybody loses," said resident Donna Chimenti.

Police say both dogs have been captured. They say an investigation is currently underway to determine how the dogs escaped and whether charges will be filed.

