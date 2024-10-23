Search for suspect who vandalized statue at church in East Flatbush

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are looking for the vandal behind a suspected hate crime at a church in Brooklyn.

Authorities say a man broke a statue at St. Therese of Lisieux Church on Avenue D in East Flatbush early Tuesday morning.

The suspect was caught on video before he ran away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's CrimeStoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

