Woman, 8-year-old boy struck by school bus in Flatbush

The bus hit a woman and young boy when it crashed.

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman and a child were struck by a school bus in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning.

Police responded to Bedford Ave and Farragut Road, in Flatbush, just before 8:30 a.m. for reports of a vehicle collision.

It appears that a 66-year-old male was operating a yellow school bus when he struck a woman and a child.

The operator was turning westbound on Bedford, onto Farragut, when he struck the 8-year-old boy and 43-year-old woman.

The school bus remained on scene and the driver refused medical attention.

The two pedestrians were taken to Maimonides Medical Center where they're expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.

