Eyewitness News Guide to Tariffs: Ask questions, share stories

NEW YORK (WABC) -- President Donald Trump's tariff announcements have sent shockwaves worldwide and across global markets.

But what do they mean for you?

Eyewitness News wants to hear from you for an upcoming special 'Eyewitness News Guide to Tariffs' on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

What questions do you have about the situation?

Do you believe you have experienced tariff sticker shock already? Tell us your stories.

Are you worried about particular living costs and how tariffs could affect them?

If you support the tariffs, what do you hope will be achieved?

Please complete the form below and let us know your thoughts and questions.

Please also include how we can contact you.

We invite you to join us for the 'Eyewitness News Guide to Tariffs' on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. on Channel 7 and wherever you stream ABC 7 New York.