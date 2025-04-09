2 men shot in Fordham, the Bronx; police searching for group of suspects who fled on mopeds

FORDHAM, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a group of suspects after two men were shot in the Bronx on Wednesday.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. at Grand Concourse and East Fordham Road in the Fordham section.

Police say they received a 911 call of two men shot.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the left ankle, and a 52-year-old man was shot in the lower back.

Both victims were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where they are expected to be OK, according to police.

They describe the suspects as four males wearing dark-colored clothing who fled on mopeds on Fordham Road.

No arrests and have been made so far, and the investigation remains ongoing.

At this time it is unclear whether or not the victims were the intended targets.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

