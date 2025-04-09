Legendary musician Rubby Pérez killed in Dominican Republic collapse days after performing in NYC

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Legendary Merengue singer Rubby Pérez is among those killed in the tragic roof collapse at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo.

He was on the stage when the roof caved in early Tuesday morning and is confirmed to be among the 113 killed.

The vocalist has ties to New York not only because of the large Dominican population -- but he had just performed in Washington Heights a few days ago.

Pérez performed last Friday at La Nueva Espana and those who were there told Eyewitness News on Wednesday that his energy that night was electric.

Now candles and a memorial are set up outside the club in Washington Heights.

"It was spectacular, it was a great night, everyone was so excited, so emotional, everyone was toasting and celebrating, there was champagne," Luis Pichardo said. "At the end of the night he told us he was heading down to Santo Domingo to perform at Jet Set, he wanted all his fans to come down and see him."

Pérez's team took to social media on Wednesday to release an official statement:

"It is with deep sorrow that we inform the passing our beloved Rubby Pérez. We sincerely appreciate all the love, support and solidarity we have received at this difficult time from family, friends and supporters. His musical and human legacy will live forever in our hearts"

Pérez rose to fame as the lead vocalist of the Wilfrido Vargas Orchestra before embarking on a solo career in the 1980s. He won multiple awards and had a decorated career with several beloved songs and was an ambassador for merengue.

Back in Santo Domingo, the search continues for survivors and answers as to how the collapse could have happened.

