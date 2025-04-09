24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Fire at tire store shuts down Route 35 in both directions in Sayreville

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 10:38PM
Fire burning at tire store in Sayreville, New Jersey
The fire was at a tire store, and firefighters are on the scene.

A fire at a tire store has shut down part of a major road during the evening rush in New Jersey.

The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. in a Mavis Tire Store on Route 35 South in Sayreville.

The building was empty and no injuries were reported, officials said.

Route 35 is closed in both directions in Sayreville.


