Fire at tire store shuts down Route 35 in both directions in Sayreville

A fire at a tire store has shut down part of a major road during the evening rush in New Jersey.

The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. in a Mavis Tire Store on Route 35 South in Sayreville.

The building was empty and no injuries were reported, officials said.

Route 35 is closed in both directions in Sayreville.

