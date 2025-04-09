Fire at tire store shuts down Route 35 in both directions in Sayreville

A fire at a tire store has shut down part of a major road during the evening rush in New Jersey.
The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. in a Mavis Tire Store on Route 35 South in Sayreville.
The building was empty and no injuries were reported, officials said.
Route 35 is closed in both directions in Sayreville.
