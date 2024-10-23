Pizzerias across Long Island coming together to support West Babylon community after deadly crash

WEST BABYLON, New York (WABC) -- More than a month after two teens were killed and three others were injured in a late-night crash on Long Island, the community is coming together to support their families.

On Wednesday, hundreds of pizzerias across Long Island are banding together to raise money.

Bella Trezza, 17, was driving the group of teens home from a party at 1 a.m. on Sept. 21 when a 33-year-old driver from Lindenhurst blew a red light and T-boned the SUV carrying the five teens. Police say that driver, Michael Demond, died on impact.

Trezza was put on life support before she died days later. Riley Goot, 18, was also killed in the crash.

As part of the Pizza Strong program, $5 from every pie sold will be donated to the families of the victims.

Last April, the program raised more than $181,000 for the family of Officer Jonathan Diller and in October of 2023, $102,000 was raised for the families affected by the Farmingdale bush crash tragedy.

Click here to find a list of participating pizzerias.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.